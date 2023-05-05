|
05.05.2023 17:03:50
EQS-DD: MorphoSys AG: Charlotte Lohmann, Allocation of 157 shares as part of her remuneration as member of the Managing Board (Performance Share Plan 2019) (issuer's own shares)
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
82963 05.05.2023 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu MorphoSysmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MorphoSysmehr Analysen
|05.05.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|MorphoSys Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.23
|MorphoSys Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.04.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|MorphoSys Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.23
|MorphoSys Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.04.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.05.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|MorphoSys Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.23
|MorphoSys Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.04.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.11.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MorphoSys
|20,43
|2,84%
