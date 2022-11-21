|
21.11.2022 16:00:54
EQS-DD: MorphoSys AG: Dr. Marc Cluzel, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
79419 21.11.2022 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu MorphoSysmehr Nachrichten
|
16:00
|
16:00
|
18.11.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Morphosys auf 18 Euro - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|
17.11.22
|MorphoSys-Aktie fester: MorphoSys mit überraschend hohem Umsatz (dpa-AFX)
|
17.11.22
|ROUNDUP: Gutes Quartal für Morphosys - Aktie nach Kursrutsch etwas stabilisiert (dpa-AFX)
|
17.11.22
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Morphosys stabil auf tiefem Kursniveau - Aber Pessimismus bleibt (dpa-AFX)
|
17.11.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Morphosys auf 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|
16.11.22
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,1% auf 14.248 Pkt - Morphosys leichter (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu MorphoSysmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MorphoSys
|15,68
|2,08%
