EQS-DD: MorphoSys AG: Dr. Marc Cluzel, buy

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Marc
Last name(s): Cluzel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MorphoSys AG

b) LEI
529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
14.96 EUR 29922.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.96 EUR 29922.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com



 
