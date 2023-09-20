Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.09.2023 16:37:48

EQS-DD: MorphoSys AG: Dr. Marc Cluzel, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.09.2023 / 16:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Marc
Last name(s): Cluzel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MorphoSys AG

b) LEI
529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
31.01 EUR 775.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.01 EUR 775.25 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85907  20.09.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1730495&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

