Mountain Alliance Aktie
WKN DE: A12UK0 / ISIN: DE000A12UK08
|
17.03.2026 12:03:15
EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Dr. Cornelius Boersch, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mountain Alliance AG
|Theresienstraße 40
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mountain-alliance.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103722 17.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Mountain Alliance AG
|
12:03
|EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Dr. Cornelius Boersch, buy (EQS Group)
|
12:03
|EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Dr. Cornelius Boersch, Kauf (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG expands Supervisory Board – Neil Neureither becomes new member (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG erweitert Aufsichtsrat – Neil Neureither wird neues Mitglied (EQS Group)
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02.03.26
|EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH, Verkauf (EQS Group)
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02.03.26
|EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH, sell (EQS Group)
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11.12.25
|EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG führt mit der Beteiligung an MindGuard AG den Portfolioausbau im Bereich Defence Technology fort (EQS Group)
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11.12.25
|EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG further expands portfolio in the Defence Tech sector with investment in MindGuard AG (EQS Group)