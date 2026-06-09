Mountain Alliance Aktie
WKN DE: A12UK0 / ISIN: DE000A12UK08
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09.06.2026 09:33:39
EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Mountain Street Capital GmbH, Acquisition by subscription as part of a capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mountain Alliance AG
|Theresienstraße 40
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mountain-alliance.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105400 09.06.2026 CET/CEST
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