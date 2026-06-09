Mountain Alliance Aktie

Mountain Alliance für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12UK0 / ISIN: DE000A12UK08

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09.06.2026 09:33:39

EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Mountain Street Capital GmbH, Acquisition by subscription as part of a capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.06.2026 / 09:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Mountain Street Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Neil
Last name(s): Neureither
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mountain Alliance AG

b) LEI
391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UK08

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition by subscription as part of a capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.60 EUR 52,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.6000 EUR 52,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105400  09.06.2026 CET/CEST





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