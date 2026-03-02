Mountain Alliance Aktie

Mountain Alliance für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12UK0 / ISIN: DE000A12UK08

02.03.2026 17:14:27

EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.03.2026 / 17:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Wild
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mountain Alliance AG

b) LEI
391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UK08

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.30 EUR 138,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.3000 EUR 138,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




103478  02.03.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Mountain Alliance AG

