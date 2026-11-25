

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.11.2026 / 17:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Apomone Verwaltung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Patrick Last name(s): Brenske Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MPH Health Care AG

b) LEI

529900RLXP5HZXHVCT80

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A289V03

b) Nature of the transaction

Pledge of 1,900,000 shares of MPH Health Care AG as part of a credit transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

25/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

25.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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