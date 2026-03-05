EQS-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG: Katja Garcia Vila, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.03.2026 / 11:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Katja Last name(s): Garcia Vila

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MTU Aero Engines AG

b) LEI

529900807L67JY81RD65

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 349.30 EUR 34,930.00 EUR 349.30 EUR 64,969.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 349.3000 EUR 99,899.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

04/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

05.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



