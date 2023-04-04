|
04.04.2023 12:31:04
EQS-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG: Michael Schreyoegg, Purchase of MTU shares with a holding period of 4 years (in fulfillment of a contractual investment obligation as part of the long-term incentive)
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.04.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|Dachauer Straße 665
|80995 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mtu.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
82313 04.04.2023 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MTU Aero Engines AGmehr Analysen
|03.04.23
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.04.23
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|UBS AG
|31.03.23
|MTU Aero Engines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.03.23
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.03.23
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.02.23
|MTU Aero Engines Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|19.01.22
|MTU Aero Engines Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|03.08.21
|MTU Aero Engines Sell
|Warburg Research
|04.05.21
|MTU Aero Engines Sell
|Warburg Research
|03.05.21
|MTU Aero Engines Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
