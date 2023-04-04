Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 12:31:04

EQS-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG: Michael Schreyoegg, Purchase of MTU shares with a holding period of 4 years (in fulfillment of a contractual investment obligation as part of the long-term incentive)




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.04.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Schreyoegg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MTU Aero Engines AG

b) LEI
529900807L67JY81RD65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of MTU shares with a holding period of 4 years (in fulfillment of a contractual investment obligation as part of the long-term incentive)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
228.920301 EUR 301945.88 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
228.920301 EUR 301945.88 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


04.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




82313  04.04.2023 CET/CEST



