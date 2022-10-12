Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 10:34:02

EQS-DD: Muehlhan AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.10.2022 / 10:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: A + K Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andrea Christina Juliana
Last name(s): Brandt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Muehlhan AG

b) LEI
529900C9I6X1XZ169O63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.68 EUR 754588.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.68 EUR 754588.84 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


12.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.muehlhan.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78805  12.10.2022 CET/CEST



