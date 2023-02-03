03.02.2023 11:54:09

EQS-DD: Muehlhan AG: GIVE Capital GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.02.2023 / 11:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: GIVE Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andrea
Last name(s): Brandt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Muehlhan AG

b) LEI
529900C9I6X1XZ169O63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.50 EUR 33250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.5 EUR 33250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


03.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.muehlhan.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80775  03.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1551443&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Muehlhan AGmehr Nachrichten