28.12.2022 21:30:53

EQS-DD: Muehlhan AG: GIVE Capital GmbH, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.12.2022 / 21:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: GIVE Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andrea Christina Juliana
Last name(s): Brandt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Muehlhan AG

b) LEI
529900C9I6X1XZ169O63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.5 EUR 3783157.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.5 EUR 3783157.5 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.muehlhan.com



 
