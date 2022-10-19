Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.10.2022 14:00:53

EQS-DD: Multitude SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.10.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr
First name: Lasse
Last name(s): Mäkelä

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Strategy and IR Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Multitude SE

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.3802 EUR 10372.9116 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.3802 EUR 10372.9116 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


19.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




78943  19.10.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1467227&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Nachrichten

14:01
 EQS-DD: Multitude SE english (EQS Group)
14:01
 EQS-DD: Multitude SE english (EQS Group)
14:01
 EQS-DD: Multitude SE english (EQS Group)
14:01
 EQS-DD: Multitude SE english (EQS Group)
14:01
 EQS-DD: Multitude SE english (EQS Group)
14:00