EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Mr Bernd Egger, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.12.2022 / 13:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mr First name: Bernd Last name(s): Egger





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Chief Financial Officer of Multitude SE, Managing Director of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Multitude SE

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument



ISIN: NO0012702549





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



970 EUR 242500 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



970.0000 EUR 242500.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

08/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





