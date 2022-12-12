EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Mr Bernd Egger, buy

12.12.2022 13:00:41

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Egger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Financial Officer of Multitude SE, Managing Director of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Multitude SE

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: NO0012702549

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
970 EUR 242500 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
970.0000 EUR 242500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/



 
