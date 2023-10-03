03.10.2023 11:00:52

EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Mr Kornel Kabele, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.10.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr
First name: Kornel
Last name(s): Kabele

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Technology Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Multitude SE

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.3928 EUR 1856.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.3928 EUR 1856.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


03.10.2023 CET/CEST
Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/



 
86193  03.10.2023 CET/CEST



