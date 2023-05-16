16.05.2023 08:00:53

EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Mr Kristjan Kajakas, RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.05.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr
First name: Kristjan
Last name(s): Kajakas

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Tribe CEO - Ferratum

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Multitude SE

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction




RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 614.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.0000 EUR 614.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


16.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




83225  16.05.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1633473&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Nachrichten