07.10.2022 18:17:17

EQS-DD: Nagarro SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.10.2022 / 18:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Carl Georg
Last name(s): Dürschmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nagarro SE

b) LEI
9845008396BA67DA9B37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2200

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
90.00 EUR 1206000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
90.0000 EUR 1206000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com



 
