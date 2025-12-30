Nagarro Aktie

Nagarro für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3H220 / ISIN: DE000A3H2200

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.12.2025 11:01:12

EQS-DD: Nagarro SE: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH, Interest protecting orders to sell up to 40,000 shares in total in the period from December 22, 2025, to January 20, 2026




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Carl Georg
Last name(s): Dürschmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nagarro SE

b) LEI
9845008396BA67DA9B37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2200

b) Nature of the transaction
Interest protecting orders to sell up to 40,000 shares in total in the period from December 22, 2025, to January 20, 2026

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
22/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102672  30.12.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nagarro SEmehr Nachrichten