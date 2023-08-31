EQS-DD: Nagarro SE: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.08.2023 / 13:09 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Carl Georg Last name(s): Dürschmidt Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nagarro SE

b) LEI

9845008396BA67DA9B37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3H2200





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



75.50 EUR 453.00 EUR



75.30 EUR 1807.20 EUR



75.15 EUR 1953.90 EUR



75.15 EUR 976.95 EUR



75.15 EUR 2630.25 EUR



75.10 EUR 4430.90 EUR



75.10 EUR 7660.20 EUR



75.10 EUR 2328.10 EUR



75.10 EUR 1051.40 EUR



75.10 EUR 1051.40 EUR



75.10 EUR 751.00 EUR



75.10 EUR 1952.60 EUR



75.10 EUR 1877.50 EUR



75.05 EUR 4202.80 EUR



75.05 EUR 3077.05 EUR



75.05 EUR 2326.55 EUR



75.00 EUR 8625.00 EUR



75.00 EUR 13950.00 EUR



75.00 EUR 14250.00 EUR



75.00 EUR 1050.00 EUR



75.00 EUR 675.00 EUR



75.00 EUR 75.00 EUR



75.00 EUR 600.00 EUR



75.00 EUR 6600.00 EUR



75.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR



75.00 EUR 750.00 EUR



75.00 EUR 1350.00 EUR



75.00 EUR 1050.00 EUR



75.00 EUR 225.00 EUR



75.00 EUR 1050.00 EUR



75.00 EUR 1050.00 EUR



74.95 EUR 2623.25 EUR



74.95 EUR 43096.25 EUR



74.95 EUR 8019.65 EUR



74.80 EUR 4862.00 EUR



74.65 EUR 3881.80 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



158313.75 EUR 74.99 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

28/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETA





