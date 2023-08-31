EQS-DD: Nagarro SE: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.08.2023 / 13:59 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Carl Georg Last name(s): Dürschmidt Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nagarro SE

b) LEI

9845008396BA67DA9B37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3H2200





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



75.55 EUR 2115.40 EUR



75.35 EUR 2185.15 EUR



75.30 EUR 1581.30 EUR



75.25 EUR 6321.00 EUR



75.20 EUR 6542.40 EUR



75.15 EUR 6012.00 EUR



75.05 EUR 11632.75 EUR



75.00 EUR 28650.00 EUR



75.00 EUR 2775.00 EUR



74.95 EUR 374.75 EUR



74.95 EUR 74.95 EUR



74.95 EUR 74.95 EUR



74.95 EUR 449.70 EUR



74.90 EUR 1947.40 EUR



74.90 EUR 74.90 EUR



74.90 EUR 749.00 EUR



74.90 EUR 1423.10 EUR



74.70 EUR 1643.40 EUR



74.55 EUR 3354.75 EUR



74.40 EUR 74.40 EUR



74.40 EUR 2083.20 EUR



74.30 EUR 3863.60 EUR



74.20 EUR 4006.80 EUR



74.20 EUR 2003.40 EUR



74.20 EUR 1929.20 EUR



74.15 EUR 2224.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



74.91 EUR 94167.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

29/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETA





