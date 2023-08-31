EQS-DD: Nagarro SE: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH, sell

31.08.2023 14:00:11

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.08.2023 / 13:59 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Carl Georg
Last name(s): Dürschmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nagarro SE

b) LEI
9845008396BA67DA9B37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2200

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















































Price(s) Volume(s)
75.55 EUR 2115.40 EUR
75.35 EUR 2185.15 EUR
75.30 EUR 1581.30 EUR
75.25 EUR 6321.00 EUR
75.20 EUR 6542.40 EUR
75.15 EUR 6012.00 EUR
75.05 EUR 11632.75 EUR
75.00 EUR 28650.00 EUR
75.00 EUR 2775.00 EUR
74.95 EUR 374.75 EUR
74.95 EUR 74.95 EUR
74.95 EUR 74.95 EUR
74.95 EUR 449.70 EUR
74.90 EUR 1947.40 EUR
74.90 EUR 74.90 EUR
74.90 EUR 749.00 EUR
74.90 EUR 1423.10 EUR
74.70 EUR 1643.40 EUR
74.55 EUR 3354.75 EUR
74.40 EUR 74.40 EUR
74.40 EUR 2083.20 EUR
74.30 EUR 3863.60 EUR
74.20 EUR 4006.80 EUR
74.20 EUR 2003.40 EUR
74.20 EUR 1929.20 EUR
74.15 EUR 2224.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
74.91 EUR 94167.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com



 
