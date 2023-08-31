EQS-DD: Nagarro SE: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH, sell

31.08.2023 14:28:52

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.08.2023 / 14:27 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Carl Georg
Last name(s): Dürschmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
The aggregate volume and price information had been interchanged in the aggregate information

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nagarro SE

b) LEI
9845008396BA67DA9B37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2200

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































































Price(s) Volume(s)
75.50 EUR 453.00 EUR
75.30 EUR 1807.20 EUR
75.15 EUR 1953.90 EUR
75.15 EUR 976.95 EUR
75.15 EUR 2630.25 EUR
75.10 EUR 4430.90 EUR
75.10 EUR 7660.20 EUR
75.10 EUR 2328.10 EUR
75.10 EUR 1051.40 EUR
75.10 EUR 1051.40 EUR
75.10 EUR 751.00 EUR
75.10 EUR 1952.60 EUR
75.10 EUR 1877.50 EUR
75.05 EUR 4202.80 EUR
75.05 EUR 3077.05 EUR
75.05 EUR 2326.55 EUR
75.00 EUR 8625.00 EUR
75.00 EUR 13950.00 EUR
75.00 EUR 14250.00 EUR
75.00 EUR 1050.00 EUR
75.00 EUR 675.00 EUR
75.00 EUR 75.00 EUR
75.00 EUR 600.00 EUR
75.00 EUR 6600.00 EUR
75.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR
75.00 EUR 750.00 EUR
75.00 EUR 1350.00 EUR
75.00 EUR 1050.00 EUR
75.00 EUR 225.00 EUR
75.00 EUR 1050.00 EUR
75.00 EUR 1050.00 EUR
74.95 EUR 2623.25 EUR
74.95 EUR 43096.25 EUR
74.95 EUR 8019.65 EUR
74.80 EUR 4862.00 EUR
74.65 EUR 3881.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
74.99 EUR 158313.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com



 
