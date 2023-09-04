04.09.2023 17:15:45

EQS-DD: Nagarro SE: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.09.2023 / 17:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Carl Georg
Last name(s): Dürschmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nagarro SE

b) LEI
9845008396BA67DA9B37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2200

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
73.73 EUR 8183.48 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
73.73 EUR 8183.48 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TURQUOISE EUROPE - DARK
MIC: TQEM


04.09.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85557  04.09.2023 CET/CEST



