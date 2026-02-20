EQS-DD: Nakiki SE: Wegerich UG, Partial return of 274,792 shares out of a total of 400,000 shares lent as part of a securities lending transaction (see announcement dated April 30, 2025)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.02.2026 / 13:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Wegerich UG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Wegerich Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nakiki SE

b) LEI

391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000WNDL300

b) Nature of the transaction

Partial return of 274,792 shares out of a total of 400,000 shares lent as part of a securities lending transaction (see announcement dated April 30, 2025)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

13/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

