20.02.2026 13:31:07

EQS-DD: Nakiki SE: Wegerich UG, Partial return of 274,792 shares out of a total of 400,000 shares lent as part of a securities lending transaction (see announcement dated April 30, 2025)




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.02.2026 / 13:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Wegerich UG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Wegerich
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nakiki SE

b) LEI
391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WNDL300

b) Nature of the transaction
Partial return of 274,792 shares out of a total of 400,000 shares lent as part of a securities lending transaction (see announcement dated April 30, 2025)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
13/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




103366  20.02.2026 CET/CEST





