NAKIKI Aktie
WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300
|
20.02.2026 13:31:07
EQS-DD: Nakiki SE: Wegerich UG, Partial return of 274,792 shares out of a total of 400,000 shares lent as part of a securities lending transaction (see announcement dated April 30, 2025)
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Hanauer Landstr. 204
|60314 Frankfurt on the Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
