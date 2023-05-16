16.05.2023 10:15:51

EQS-DD: NanoRepro AG: Dr. Olaf Stiller, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.05.2023 / 10:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Olaf
Last name(s): Stiller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NanoRepro AG

b) LEI
3912008FCA63AGIMEV74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006577109

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.32 EUR 46400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.3200 EUR 46400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: NanoRepro AG
Untergasse 8
35037 Marburg
Germany
Internet: www.nanorepro.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




83243  16.05.2023 CET/CEST



