NanoRepro Aktie

NanoRepro für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 657710 / ISIN: DE0006577109

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29.05.2026 11:17:38

EQS-DD: NanoRepro AG: Lisa Jüngst, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.05.2026 / 11:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lisa
Last name(s): Jüngst

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NanoRepro AG

b) LEI
3912008FCA63AGIMEV74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006577109

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.8357 EUR 12,849.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.8357 EUR 12,849.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: NanoRepro AG
Untergasse 8
35037 Marburg
Germany
Internet: www.nanorepro.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105230  29.05.2026 CET/CEST





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