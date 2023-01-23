23.01.2023 15:48:51

EQS-DD: Neon Equity AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.01.2023 / 15:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: TO Holding 1 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Olek
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Neon Equity AG

b) LEI
 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3DW408

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
10.50 EUR 52500.00 EUR
10.50 EUR 52500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.5000 EUR 105000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Börse Düsseldorf
MIC: XDUS


23.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: Neon Equity AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany



 
End of News EQS News Service




80585  23.01.2023 CET/CEST



