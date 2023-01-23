|
23.01.2023 15:48:51
EQS-DD: Neon Equity AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.01.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Neon Equity AG
|Mörfelder Landstraße 277
|60598 Frankfurt
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
80585 23.01.2023 CET/CEST
