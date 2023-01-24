EQS-DD: Neon Equity AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.01.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: TO Holding 1 GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Olek Position: Member of the managing body





b) Amendment

LEI was not indicated in news announcement dating from 23 January 2023, 15:48.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Neon Equity AG

b) LEI

875500BCX9680695W636

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3DW408





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



10.50 EUR 52500.00 EUR



10.50 EUR 52500.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



10.5000 EUR 105000.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

18/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Börse Düsseldorf MIC: XDUS





