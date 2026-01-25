net digital Aktie

net digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2BPK3 / ISIN: DE000A2BPK34

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.01.2026 16:24:23

EQS-DD: net digital AG: KAVI Beteiligungen UG, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.01.2026 / 16:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KAVI Beteiligungen UG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Theodor
Last name(s): Niehues
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
net digital AG

b) LEI
391200CTSVFF9EHN8Y59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Sell of shares

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.90 EUR 537,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.90 EUR 537,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/01/2026; UTC+8:30

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: net digital AG
Niederkasseler Lohweg 175
40547 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.net-digital.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102966  25.01.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu net digital

mehr Nachrichten