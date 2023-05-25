25.05.2023 16:10:51

EQS-DD: New Work SE: Petra von Strombeck, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2023 / 16:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): von Strombeck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
New Work SE

b) LEI
5299002VHN50DM9T9H37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000NWRK013

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
123.00 EUR 1722.00 EUR
123.20 EUR 6899.20 EUR
123.40 EUR 617.00 EUR
123.60 EUR 3708.00 EUR
123.80 EUR 8294.60 EUR
124.00 EUR 7564.00 EUR
124.20 EUR 6458.40 EUR
124.40 EUR 19904.00 EUR
124.60 EUR 32396.00 EUR
124.20 EUR 36639.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
124.2022 EUR 124202.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


25.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Am Strandkai 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.new-work.se



 
End of News EQS News Service




83407  25.05.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1642301&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu New Work SE (ex XING)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu New Work SE (ex XING)mehr Analysen

12.05.23 New Work Hold Deutsche Bank AG
04.05.23 New Work Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
04.05.23 New Work Hold Warburg Research
26.04.23 New Work Hold Deutsche Bank AG
21.04.23 New Work Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

New Work SE (ex XING) 121,80 -3,33% New Work SE (ex XING)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiterhin keine Einigung im US-Schuldenstreit: Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Markt konnte frühe Gewinne letztlich nicht halten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab ebenfalls leicht nach. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte hauptsächlich Verluste zu sehen.

Nachrichten