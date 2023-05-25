EQS-DD: New Work SE: Petra von Strombeck, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.05.2023 / 16:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Petra Last name(s): von Strombeck





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

New Work SE

b) LEI

5299002VHN50DM9T9H37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000NWRK013





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



123.00 EUR 1722.00 EUR



123.20 EUR 6899.20 EUR



123.40 EUR 617.00 EUR



123.60 EUR 3708.00 EUR



123.80 EUR 8294.60 EUR



124.00 EUR 7564.00 EUR



124.20 EUR 6458.40 EUR



124.40 EUR 19904.00 EUR



124.60 EUR 32396.00 EUR



124.20 EUR 36639.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



124.2022 EUR 124202.2000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

25/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

25.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





