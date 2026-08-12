Newron Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A0LF18 / ISIN: IT0004147952
|
12.08.2026 16:36:43
EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Prisca Anand, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
|via Antonio Meucci 3
|20091 Bresso
|Italy
|Internet:
|www.newron.com
|LEI Code:
|8156002F8C11F80A9740
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106532 12.08.2026 CET/CEST
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|EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Stefan Weber, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12.08.26
|EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Stefan Weber, buy (EQS Group)
|
12.08.26
|EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Prisca Anand, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12.08.26
|EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Prisca Anand, buy (EQS Group)
|
12.08.26
|EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Prisca Anand, buy (EQS Group)
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|Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.Az.
|13,95
|0,36%