Newron Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Newron Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LF18 / ISIN: IT0004147952

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12.08.2026 16:43:41

EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Stefan Weber, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.08.2026 / 16:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Weber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.

b) LEI
8156002F8C11F80A9740 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: IT0004147952

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.60 EUR 25,203.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.6000 EUR 25,203.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


12.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
via Antonio Meucci 3
20091 Bresso
Italy
Internet: www.newron.com
LEI Code: 8156002F8C11F80A9740



 
End of News EQS News Service




106540  12.08.2026 CET/CEST





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