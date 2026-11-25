

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.11.2026 / 15:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: First Capital AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Philipp Last name(s): von Erffa Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nexum Group AG

b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A41YGA6

b) Nature of the transaction

Gratuitous transfer (disposal) of a total of 6,490,000 shares in two partial transactions (1,500,000 shares and 4,990,000 shares)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

20/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

25.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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