EQS-DD: NFON AG: Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.03.2023 / 13:53 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Florian Last name(s): Schuhbauer Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NFON AG

b) LEI

391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0N4N52





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



6.54 EUR 2137762.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



6.54 EUR 2137762.50 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

24/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





