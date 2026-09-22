NFON Aktie
WKN DE: A0N4N5 / ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
|
22.09.2026 18:42:43
EQS-DD: NFON AG: ASC Technologies AG, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NFON AG
|Zielstattstr. 36
|81379 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.nfon.com
|LEI Code:
|391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107188 22.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu NFON AG
|
22.09.26
|EQS-PVR: NFON AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
22.09.26
|EQS-PVR: NFON AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
22.09.26
|EQS-DD: NFON AG: Günter Müller, buy (EQS Group)
|
22.09.26
|EQS-DD: NFON AG: Günter Müller, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
22.09.26
|EQS-DD: NFON AG: ASC Technologies AG, sell (EQS Group)
|
22.09.26
|EQS-DD: NFON AG: ASC Technologies AG, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
22.09.26
|EQS-PVR: NFON AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
22.09.26
|EQS-PVR: NFON AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NFON AG
|3,32
|0,30%