22.11.2022 18:44:59

EQS-DD: NFON AG: Dr. Klaus von Rottkay, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.11.2022 / 18:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): von Rottkay

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NFON AG

b) LEI
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
6.40 EUR 10329.60 EUR
6.30 EUR 5084.10 EUR
6.24 EUR 12049.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.31 EUR 27463.14 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




79513  22.11.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1494051&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NFON AGmehr Nachrichten