EQS-DD: Nordex SE: Patxi Landa Esparza, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.08.2023 / 15:12 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Patxi
Last name(s): Landa Esparza

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D6554

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
12.02 EUR 45075.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
12.0200 EUR 45075.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com



 
