22.09.2023 16:00:50

EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: ART Holding GmbH, Acquisition of new convertible bonds to be issued




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.09.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: ART Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Aroosh
Last name(s): Thillainathan
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Northern Data AG

b) LEI
391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A351ZV0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of new convertible bonds to be issued

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1000.00 EUR 37015000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1000.00 EUR 37015000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


22.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.northerndata.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




85957  22.09.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1732577&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Northern Data AGmehr Nachrichten