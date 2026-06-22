Northern Data Aktie
WKN DE: A0SMU8 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
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22.06.2026 18:30:46
EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: ART Holding GmbH, Exchange of a total of 744,150 shares in Northern Data AG for a total of 772,264 newly issued Class A common shares of Rumble Inc. (ISIN US78137L1052) ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105676 22.06.2026 CET/CEST
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