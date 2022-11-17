17.11.2022 15:00:54

EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Tom Oliver
Last name(s): Schorling

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Northern Data AG

b) LEI
391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
9.125 EUR 1460.00 EUR
9.13 EUR 2282.50 EUR
9.15 EUR 18126.15 EUR
9.15 EUR 3394.65 EUR
9.15 EUR 2177.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.147 EUR 27441.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.northerndata.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




79393  17.11.2022 CET/CEST



