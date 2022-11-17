EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.11.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Tom Oliver Last name(s): Schorling





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Northern Data AG

b) LEI

391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0SMU87





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



9.125 EUR 1460.00 EUR



9.13 EUR 2282.50 EUR



9.15 EUR 18126.15 EUR



9.15 EUR 3394.65 EUR



9.15 EUR 2177.70 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



9.147 EUR 27441.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





