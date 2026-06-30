EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling, Exchange of a total of 20,770 Shares in Northern Data AG for a total of 42,123.637 newly issued Class A common shares of Rumble Inc. (ISIN ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.06.2026 / 19:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Tom Oliver Last name(s): Schorling

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Northern Data AG

b) LEI

391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0SMU87

b) Nature of the transaction

Exchange of a total of 20,770 Shares in Northern Data AG for a total of 42,123.637 newly issued Class A common shares of Rumble Inc. (ISIN US78137L1052) in connection with the closing of the voluntary public exchange offer of Rumble Deutschland AG to the shareholders of Northern Data AG at the offered exchange ratio of 1 to 2.0281 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

29/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



