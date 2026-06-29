OHB Aktie
WKN: 593612 / ISIN: DE0005936124
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29.06.2026 13:06:40
EQS-DD: OHB SE: VOLPAIA Beteiligungs-GmbH, Granting of 3,730,170 subscription rights as part of a rights offering, with VOLPAIA Beteiligungs-GmbH waiving its right to exercise these subscription ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105800 29.06.2026 CET/CEST
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