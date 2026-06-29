EQS-DD: OHB SE: VOLPAIA Beteiligungs-GmbH, Granting of 3,730,170 subscription rights as part of a rights offering, with VOLPAIA Beteiligungs-GmbH waiving its right to exercise these subscription ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.06.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: VOLPAIA Beteiligungs-GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Marco R. Last name(s): Fuchs Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

OHB SE

b) LEI

391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Subscription right



DE000A41YFG5

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 3,730,170 subscription rights as part of a rights offering, with VOLPAIA Beteiligungs-GmbH waiving its right to exercise these subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

22/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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