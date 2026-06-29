OHB Aktie

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WKN: 593612 / ISIN: DE0005936124

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29.06.2026 13:06:40

EQS-DD: OHB SE: VOLPAIA Beteiligungs-GmbH, Granting of 3,730,170 subscription rights as part of a rights offering, with VOLPAIA Beteiligungs-GmbH waiving its right to exercise these subscription ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.06.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VOLPAIA Beteiligungs-GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Marco R.
Last name(s): Fuchs
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
OHB SE

b) LEI
391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription right

DE000A41YFG5

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 3,730,170 subscription rights as part of a rights offering, with VOLPAIA Beteiligungs-GmbH waiving its right to exercise these subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.ohb.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105800  29.06.2026 CET/CEST





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