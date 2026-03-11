Palfinger Aktie

WKN: 75830 / ISIN: AT0000758305

11.03.2026 13:19:10

EQS-DD: Palfinger AG: Alexander Susanek, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.03.2026 / 13:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Susanek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Palfinger AG

b) LEI
529900IFAV83BX8O1O91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000758305

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
35.10 EUR 1,000.0 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
35.1000 EUR 1,000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
10/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.03.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
5020 Salzburg
Austria
Internet: www.palfinger.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




103610  11.03.2026 CET/CEST





