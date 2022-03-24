EQS-DD: Palfinger AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.03.2022 / 14:13

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Felix Last name(s): Strohbichler





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Palfinger AG

b) LEI

529900IFAV83BX8O1O91

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000758305





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



25.05 EUR 100 Units



25.05 EUR 12 Units



25.10 EUR 212 Units



25.10 EUR 175 Units



25.10 EUR 89 Units



25.10 EUR 1 Units



25.10 EUR 71 Units



25.10 EUR 90 Units



25.10 EUR 250 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



25.0944 EUR 1000.0000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

22/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: WIENER BOERSE AG MIC: XWBO





24.03.2022





