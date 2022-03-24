|
24.03.2022 14:14:42
EQS-DD: Palfinger AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
24.03.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Palfinger AG
|Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
|5020 Salzburg
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.palfinger.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
73749 24.03.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palfinger AGmehr Nachrichten
|
24.03.22
|EQS-DD: Palfinger AG english (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|EQS-DD: Palfinger AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|EQS-HV: PALFINGER AG: Ergebnisse der 34. Hauptversammlung (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|EQS-AGM: Palfinger AG: Results of the 34th Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
22.03.22
|Palfinger-Aktie sackt ab: Palfinger drosselt Produktion und erwartet 2022 Gewinnknick (APA)
|
21.03.22
|EQS-Adhoc: Palfinger AG: Gewinnwarnung (EQS Group)
|
21.03.22
|EQS-Adhoc: Palfinger AG: Profit Warning (EQS Group)