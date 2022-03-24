EQS-DD: Palfinger AG english

24.03.2022 14:14:42

EQS-DD: Palfinger AG




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2022 / 14:13








1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Felix
Last name(s): Strohbichler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Palfinger AG

b) LEI
529900IFAV83BX8O1O91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000758305

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















Price(s) Volume(s)
25.05 EUR 100 Units
25.05 EUR 12 Units
25.10 EUR 212 Units
25.10 EUR 175 Units
25.10 EUR 89 Units
25.10 EUR 1 Units
25.10 EUR 71 Units
25.10 EUR 90 Units
25.10 EUR 250 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
25.0944 EUR 1000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
22/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: WIENER BOERSE AG
MIC: XWBO


24.03.2022















Language: English
Company: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
5020 Salzburg
Austria
Internet: www.palfinger.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




73749  24.03.2022 



