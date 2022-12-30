30.12.2022 13:34:15

EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Christoph Glaser, Buy - in the context of an agreement on elements of the executive directors compensation




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2022 / 13:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Glaser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Executive Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PATRIZIA SE

b) LEI
5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction


Buy - in the context of an agreement on elements of the executive directors compensation

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















Price(s) Volume(s)
10.2200 EUR 2187.08 EUR
10.2400 EUR 14479.36 EUR
10.2600 EUR 15646.50 EUR
10.2800 EUR 22986.08 EUR
10.3000 EUR 25008.40 EUR
10.3200 EUR 13570.80 EUR
10.3400 EUR 15696.12 EUR
10.3800 EUR 27517.38 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.3069 EUR 137091.7200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag



 
