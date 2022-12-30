EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Christoph Glaser, Buy - in the context of an agreement on elements of the executive directors compensation



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.12.2022 / 13:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Glaser





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Executive Director





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PATRIZIA SE

b) LEI

5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3





b) Nature of the transaction

Buy - in the context of an agreement on elements of the executive directors compensation





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



10.2200 EUR 2187.08 EUR



10.2400 EUR 14479.36 EUR



10.2600 EUR 15646.50 EUR



10.2800 EUR 22986.08 EUR



10.3000 EUR 25008.40 EUR



10.3200 EUR 13570.80 EUR



10.3400 EUR 15696.12 EUR



10.3800 EUR 27517.38 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



10.3069 EUR 137091.7200 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

29/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





