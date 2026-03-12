PATRIZIA Aktie
WKN DE: PAT1AG / ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
|
12.03.2026 14:01:09
EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Dr. Asoka Wöhrmann, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|Fuggerstraße 20
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103622 12.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu PATRIZIA SE
|
09:29
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Dr. Asoka Wöhrmann, buy (EQS Group)
|
12.03.26
|EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Dr. Asoka Wöhrmann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
11.03.26
|XETRA-Handel SDAX beginnt Mittwochshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX schwächelt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
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06.03.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX am Freitagnachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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06.03.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.26
|EQS-PVR: PATRIZIA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)