14.11.2025 13:34:06

EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Dr. Konrad Finkenzeller, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.11.2025 / 13:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Konrad
Last name(s): Finkenzeller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Executive Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PATRIZIA SE

b) LEI
5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.3200 EUR 100,825.6800 EUR
7.2900 EUR 50,344.7400 EUR
7.3500 EUR 50,406.3000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.3199 EUR 201,576.7200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 20
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag



 
