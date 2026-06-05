PATRIZIA Aktie
WKN DE: PAT1AG / ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
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05.06.2026 21:00:42
EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: First Capital Partner GmbH, Order to purchase a total of up to 3,500,000 shares in PATRIZIA SE at market-friendly conditions in the period from 03 June 2026 to 30 June 2027 ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|Fuggerstraße 20
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105360 05.06.2026 CET/CEST
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