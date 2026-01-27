EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Martin Praum, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.01.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Praum

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Executive Director, CFO

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PATRIZIA SE

b) LEI

5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.79 EUR 35,160.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.79 EUR 35,160.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

26/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

