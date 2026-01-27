PATRIZIA Aktie

27.01.2026 09:31:22

EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Martin Praum, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Praum

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Executive Director, CFO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PATRIZIA SE

b) LEI
5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.79 EUR 35,160.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.79 EUR 35,160.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 20
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




102978  27.01.2026 CET/CEST





