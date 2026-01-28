Pferdewetten.de Aktie

Pferdewetten.de für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2YN77 / ISIN: DE000A2YN777

28.01.2026 17:10:31

EQS-DD: pferdewetten.de AG: Markus A. Knoss, Subscribtion of new shares from a capital increase




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.01.2026 / 17:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Markus A.
Last name(s): Knoss

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
pferdewetten.de AG

b) LEI
391200QG00R11VCOUR60 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A40ZTL5

b) Nature of the transaction
Subscribtion of new shares from a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.75 EUR 13,750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.75 EUR 13,750.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/01/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: pferdewetten.de AG
Kaistr. 4
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.pferdewetten.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




103010  28.01.2026 CET/CEST





