EQS-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.10.2022 / 10:38 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: FUTRUE GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Clemens Last name(s): Fischer Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PharmaSGP Holding SE

b) LEI

3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5





b) Nature of the transaction

Extension of the already published order from 27 May 2022 (date of the transaction) for up to 150,000 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE at market-preserving conditions in the period from 30 May 2022 until 31 March 2023 at the latest at a maximum purchase price of EUR 28.00 per share; settlement order can be terminated with a notice period of 2 stock exchange trading days.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

04/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





